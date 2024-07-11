Menu
Diplomacy

Nigeria-EU Collaboration to Unlock STI Potential, Say Stakeholders

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Lagos, July 10, 2024 (NAN) – Stakeholders in Nigeria’s Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) sector emphasized the need for collaborative efforts to propel the nation’s capabilities and harness its full potential.

At the Nigeria-EU Innovation Days event in Lagos, themed “Ideas Meet Action,” jointly organized by the European Union (EU) and the Federal Government of Nigeria, stakeholders convened to explore innovation opportunities in sectors like e-Health, Agritech, and Industry Ecosystem.

Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Uche Nnaji, highlighted that the collaboration between the EU and Nigeria would bolster technological research and development, driving Nigeria’s exploration into the forefront of global technology.

Representing the Minister, Director-General of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), Dr. Matthew Adepoju, underscored technology innovation as pivotal to economic growth, affirming the government’s commitment to fostering a supportive environment for collaboration and innovation across private sector and academia stakeholders.

Minister of Youth Development, Dr. Jamila Bio-Ibrahim, outlined Nigeria’s vision for a technological revolution aimed at stimulating economic growth, job creation, and enhancing living standards. She emphasized the Ministry’s strategy encompassing STEM education promotion, entrepreneurship encouragement, and international partnerships to achieve these goals.

Dr. Vincenzo Lorusso, EU co-Chair of the AU-EU Innovation Agenda Working Group, presented the AU-EU Innovation Agenda, stressing its significance in driving innovation across Africa. He highlighted key areas of focus including peace and security, economic growth, climate action, and social development, with actionable plans for short, medium, and long-term impacts.

EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Samuela Isopi, hailed the inaugural Nigeria-EU Innovation Days as a testament to the robust collaboration between Nigerian and European research institutions, universities, and innovators. She emphasized the event’s role in translating ideas into tangible solutions, particularly in healthcare, agriculture, industry, and creative sectors.

Isopi concluded by affirming the EU’s commitment to supporting collaborative efforts that harness innovation to address global challenges and unlock transformative solutions.

The Nigeria-EU Innovation Days event serves as a pivotal platform for researchers and innovators to showcase their work, forge partnerships, and explore new avenues for collaborative breakthroughs.

