Climate change

Nigeria and Indian High Commissioner Discuss Green Industrial Partnerships

By: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news

Date:

Ngelale Discusses Green Industrial Partnerships with Indian High Commissioner and Governor Sule
Abuja, July 10, 2024 (NAN) — Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action, welcomed Mr. Shri Balasubramanian, the Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, for a productive visit on Wednesday at the State House.

In a statement, Ngelale highlighted discussions focused on exploring new green industrial partnership opportunities with the administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He praised Modi’s government for its strong commitment to green industrial development, noting agreements on actionable next steps.

“We have outlined concrete steps to advance our shared economic aspirations, uniting two of the largest democracies in Asia and Africa,” Ngelale remarked.

Ngelale also engaged with Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State regarding the establishment of Africa’s pioneering eco-industrial park, Evergreen City. Accompanied by Dr. Lazarus Angbazo, Managing Director of the Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria (InfraCorp), they made significant strides in discussions, finalizing time-bound action plans for future steps.

