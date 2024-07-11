Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria

NDLEA Seeks Collaborative Action Against Drug Abuse in Tertiary Institutions

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 11, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has called for more proactive measures towards curbing drug abuse among tertiary institution students in the country.

Mr Ndubuisi Agabus, the Keffi Area Commander, NDLEA, Nasarawa State, made the call in an interview with newsmen in Keffi on Thursday.

Agabus, an Assistant Commander of Narcotics, said that drug abuse among tertiary institution students in the area had become highly worrisome.

He said that the agency had made tremendous efforts towards tackling drug abuse, addiction and trafficking in the area.

“We have made several arrests, conducted sensitisation programmes and rehabilitated many drug addicts, yet the consumption of illicit drugs is still on the increase.

“The situation requires more proactive and collaborative actions by stakeholders, we need to work together in the interest of the future generation,” he said.

The NDLEA official said that parents had very critical roles to play in the campaign against drug abuse and addiction among youths.

The commander further stated that the agency was making efforts to collaborate with the management of tertiary institutions in the area to organise anti drug sensitization campaigns.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
CAC asks BDCs with Revoked Licences to Restructure Operations
Next article
Lagos LG Empowers 200 Farmers to Boost Food Production
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Help me beg Rihanna to feature in my album – DJ Khaled

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. American disc jockey DJ Khaled has...

Joke Silva celebrates husband, Olu Jacobs on his 82nd birthday

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress Joke Silva has celebrated...

Rwandan President Kagame Expected to Secure Fourth Term in Upcoming Election

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
KIGALI, July 11 (Reuters) - Rwandan President Paul Kagame...

Burkina Faso President Adopts Draft Law Criminalizing Homosexuality

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
DAKAR, July 11 (Reuters) - Burkina Faso’s military junta...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Help me beg Rihanna to feature in my album – DJ Khaled

Lifestyle News 0
July 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. American disc jockey DJ Khaled has...

Joke Silva celebrates husband, Olu Jacobs on his 82nd birthday

Lifestyle News 0
July 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress Joke Silva has celebrated...

Rwandan President Kagame Expected to Secure Fourth Term in Upcoming Election

Democracy Africa 0
KIGALI, July 11 (Reuters) - Rwandan President Paul Kagame...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Help me beg Rihanna to feature in my album – DJ...

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?