NATO Summit Focuses on Ukraine Support and Russian Threat Amid Calls for Biden to Withdraw Candidacy

WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) – NATO leaders will conclude their Washington summit on Thursday, emphasizing support for Ukraine and addressing the growing threat posed by Russia to Europe. This comes as U.S. President Joe Biden faces increasing calls from members of his Democratic party to abandon his re-election bid.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Before the summit session dedicated to Ukraine, the 32 NATO countries and EU leaders will meet with partners from the Indo-Pacific Four—Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea. Discussions are expected to focus on the perceived threats posed by China and Russia to both regions.

Biden, 81, is scheduled to hold a rare solo news conference in the afternoon, where reporters are likely to question his candidacy in the upcoming November 5 presidential election. Despite his intention to highlight his diplomatic achievements, recent events have shifted the narrative. Biden’s uneven performance in a June 27 debate against Trump and his low public approval ratings have sparked renewed concerns about his mental fitness. Nine Democratic members of Congress and one Democratic senator have called for him to step aside.