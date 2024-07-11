Naira Depreciates to N1,561/$1 at Official Market

July 11, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira crashed against the US Dollar by 1.92 per cent or N29.70 in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEX) on Wednesday, July 10 amid high demand for the greenback.

The value of the local currency weakened during the session to N1,561.98/$1 compared with the N1,532.28/$1 it was exchanged a day earlier.

According to data obtained from FMDQ Securities Exchange, the value of forex trades jumped by 25.8 per cent or $48.51 million to $236.70 million from the preceding session’s $188.19 million.

A look at the parallel market showed that the Naira fell against the US Dollar yesterday by N10 to quote at N1,550/$1 compared with the previous day's N1,540/$1.