Health news

NAFDAC Warns Against Obstruction of Enforcement Duty

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 11, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned against obstruction of its personnel while carrying out enforcement operation against substandard drugs and falsified goods.

Mr Shaba Mohammed, Director of Investigation and Enforcement, NAFDAC gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mohammed also the Chairman, Federal Task Force on Fake and Counterfeit Product, said some of the drug hawkers and touts who attacked the enforcement team of the agency in February have been arraigned in court.

He said some of these involved in the attack were facing trial before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of Federal High Court, Abuja, adding that the arraignment would serve as deterrent to those with similar intention.

“Those arraigned recently in the court are part of those who attacked NAFDAC officials while on enforcement duty some months ago.

“Arraigning them in court is to pay for their sins, this is also to advice the public to desist from attacking NAFDAC staff while on duty’’, he said.

“I will not say there are no counterfeit products in circulation. But such product are brought into the country by unscrupulous elements who do not mean well for the country’’, he said.

He said such criminals who bring in counterfeit drugs used hawkers to push them into circulation, adding that NAFDAC will not stop arresting hawkers until the whole system is sanitised.

The director said arresting the hawkers would help NAFDAC in tracking the sources of counterfeit products whether imported or produced locally.

“The public should support NAFDAC to sanitise the system. Anyone caught in such act will be prosecuted thoroughly because that is obstruction of Federal Government team in performing its jobs.

“Sales of drug in market places, hawking or in moving vehicle is actually prohibited by NAFDAC law.

“This is regarded as a criminal act and that is why we are prosecuting those that have committed crime against NAFDAC act’’, he said.

He said as the director of investigation and enforcement in NAFDAC, he would work closely with the Federal Task Force, which comprises of other related agencies to rid the country of counterfeit drugs and goods.

Mohammed listed some of the organisations in the about to be inaugurated team as Pharmacist Council of Nigeria, and Customs Service, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Council (FCCPC).

He said that one of the strategies the taskforce would be using to curb fake drug out of the country is the manning of point of entry into the country to intercept all counterfeit products.

“We will also be using Post Marketing Surveillance, whose officials would function like undercover agents,” he said.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

