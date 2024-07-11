NACETEM makes case for more reliance on vocational education

Education

By Stellamaris Ashinze

Lagos, July 10, 2023 (NAN) The National Centre for Technology Management on Wednesday said that the nation had a lot of unharnessed capacity because it chose not to rely on vocational training.

The Director-General, NACETEM, Dr Olusola Odusanya, said this during a panel discussion at the ongoing Nigeria-EU Innovation Days.

Odusanya said that vocational education provided 70 per cent of opportunities in terms of job creation and entrepreneurship in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two-day event, which commenced on July 9, was organised by the European Union (EU) and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The event brought together representatives from Nigeria and African at large, as well as European research and innovation ecosystems to discuss the innovation opportunities for researchers in e-Health, Agritech and Industry 4.0 Ecosystem.

Odusanya called for overhauling of Nigeria’s Education Sector to suit the needs and trends of the society.

He said: “Draw a large number of youths into vocational education because it promotes innovation and digital skill acquisition.

“What we teach in schools is not what is needed in the society. Let’s look at trends and ensure it relates to us.

“Look at our education, it seems not to be so relevant to our socio-economic development.’’

Odusanya stressed that vocational training encouraged innovation, produced talents, adding that the skilled generation in the country was suffering due to emphasis on university education.

He said that avoiding vocational education due to preference for university education, and migrating vocational institutions into universities would only provide 30 per cent of opportunities to the youths.

According to the NACETEM director-general, Nigeria is shutting itself out of numerous advantages by disregarding vocational education and it cuts across all aspect of the society.

Also speaking during the panel discussion, Dr Audu Grema, the Senior Manager, Agriculture, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, said the foundation would strive to see that research was not stifled in Nigeria.

Grema said that the foundation prioritised research in agricultural development, adding that in 25 years it had provided funds for Agriculture.

He noted that research institutions had lots of researches on the shelf, saying that it was time to dust those research results and commercialise them using private sector vehicles.

NAN reports that the the Nigeria-EU Innovation Days event aims at igniting a scientific revolution on African soil, combining Africa’s ingenuity with Europe’s technological prowess.