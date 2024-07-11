Menu
Nigeria

Lagos announces total closure of Osborne to Adeniji ramp

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 11, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Lagos State Government, on Thursday July 11, announced the total closure of the stretch of Osborne Foreshore Estate Phase 1 to Adeniji ramp to enable the Federal Ministry of Works to lay asphalt on the section.

A statement released by the state Commissioner for Transport, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, says the closure will commence from 12 midnight on Saturday, 13th to 5am on Monday, 15th July, 2024.

He said motorists are advised to use the existing alternative routes highlighted as follows: “Scene1: motorists from Alexander/Glover are to make use of Oba Adeyinka Oyekan Avenue inwards Ikoyi to connect Obalende/Ring Road and access 3rd Mainland Bridge for their desired destinations.

“Scene 2: motorists from Victoria Island are expected to go through Falomo Roundabout to link Awolowo Road and access 3rd Mainland Bridge for their desired destinations.”

Alternately, motorists from Victoria Island are advised to also utilize Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue to link Mekunwen Bridge and proceed to CMS/ Apongbon Bridge inwards Eko Bridge to access Funsho Williams Avenue for their desired destinations.

For the closure period, motorists on the other side of Sura Bridge will have seamless traffic flow inbound Osborne Foreshore Estate.

The statement added: “ADVISORY: motorists are implored to be patient as the closure is part of the traffic management plans for an improved journey experience.” (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

