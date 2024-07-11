Joke Silva celebrates husband, Olu Jacobs on his 82nd birthday

July 11, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actress Joke Silva has celebrated her husband, veteran actor Olu Jacobs, on his 82nd birthday weeks after rumors of his passing rocked the internet.

You may recall that a few hours after the death rumor of Olu Jacobs went viral on June 30th, Nigerian journalist Betty Irabor took to her social media to debunk the news.

In a heartfelt message on her Instagram page, Joke Silva expressed her wishes for the legendary actor.

She said: “82 just like that🎷🎷🎶🎵🥂🍾…Agba ko ni nira l’agbara Jesu…Happy birthday and.have an amazing year ahead me darling… Sir J of life 😉 @_olujacobs (loving his customized house coat …thanks a mill @thegardentheatre Tosin Otudeko)💝🎉🥂🍾🎶🎵”. (www.naija247news.com).