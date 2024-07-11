Menu
Help me beg Rihanna to feature in my album – DJ Khaled

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 11, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

American disc jockey DJ Khaled has asked fans to get in touch with Rihanna and persuade her to feature on his next album.

The singer of the hit song “Another One” recently appealed to his fans on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show during an interview.

Khaled revealed that he had sent Rihanna a song he wanted her to appear in, and he asked her followers to support him in getting her to sing a verse on the song.

“I just sent her [Rihanna] a record that I want her to get on. I need y’all to help me get the message to her,” he pleaded with the audience.

“Til Next Time,” DJ Khaled’s upcoming 14th studio album, is anticipated to be released later this year.

The Grammy-winning Nigerian artist Burna Boy was revealed to be on the album by the music icon in an interview with Rolling Stone from the previous year.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com

