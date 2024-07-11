Menu
Gov. Lawal Approves N4.8 Billion for Ultra-Modern Motor Park Construction

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Gusau, July 10, 2024 (NAN) — Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has approved N4.8 billion for the construction of an ultra-modern central motor park in Gusau, the state capital, as part of his ongoing urban renewal projects.

The approval was given during the Executive Council Meeting held in Gusau on Wednesday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the contract was awarded to Fieldmark Construction Ltd.

Governor Lawal emphasized that the construction of the park is a crucial component of the state’s Urban Renewal Program and will significantly enhance transport infrastructure and service delivery in Zamfara.

“The project is to be jointly funded by the Ministry for Local Government and the Ministry of Commerce, Industry & Tourism, with the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure overseeing its execution,” he stated.

He also noted that the Ministry of Works has already designed and developed an in-house bill for the project, which has been submitted to the State Bureau of Public Procurement.

“The project will include various components such as the construction of offices, a fire station, guest lodges, a clinic, a police station, a warehouse, a POS center, a mechanical center, and a car wash, among other facilities,” Lawal explained.

