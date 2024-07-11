Menu
Federal Government Grants Water Use Licences to BUA Cement and Penstock Energy Ltd

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Abuja, July 10, 2024 (NAN) – The Federal Government, represented by the Nigeria Integrated Water Resources Management Commission (NIWRMC), has officially granted Water Use Licences to BUA Cement and Penstock Energy Ltd during a ceremony held in Abuja on Wednesday.

Hajiya Sakinatu Jimeta, Acting Executive Director of NIWRMC, emphasized the importance of adhering to the terms and conditions outlined in the licences while urging the companies to utilize the permits responsibly.

“These licences will undergo revalidation every two years, and NIWRMC will maintain strict supervision to ensure compliance,” Jimeta stated.

Mr. Uba Ajingi, Director of Allocation and Authorisation at NIWRMC, explained that the licences were issued to facilitate equitable allocation of water resources for purposes such as hydropower generation, irrigation projects, and water supply systems. He underscored the commission’s commitment to managing catchment areas effectively to prevent conflicts and promote sustainability.

Representatives from BUA Cement and Penstock Energy Ltd, Rabiu Maska and Pamela Gold respectively, expressed appreciation to NIWRMC for the licences granted. They pledged their companies’ commitment to fulfilling all obligations stipulated in the agreements.

Established in May 2007 by a Federal Government Public Reforms Committee, NIWRMC’s mandate includes regulating, protecting, conserving, and managing water sources to support socio-economic development equitably across Nigeria.

Currently, NIWRMC has revalidated 50 licences for bulk water users under its jurisdiction and continues to monitor licensee activities closely to ensure adherence to regulatory standards.

