Ebonyi Govt. Approves N5bn for Projects in 100 Rural Communities

July 11, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Ebonyi Government has approved over N5 billion for social development projects and empowerment of petty traders in the state for 100 rural communities.

Mr Jude Okpor, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, made this known to newsmen on Thursday in Abakaliki as the outcome of Wednesday’s State Executive Council meeting.

He said that the state government also endorsed N450 million for consultancy services and designing of a Boulevard in the state.

Okpor said it equally approved the revamping of moribund rice-mills in the state’s three senatorial zones, adding that the council also directed the release of N10 million each for revamping of three rice mill clusters.

“Following earlier approval of the design for the Nnodo Ekumenyi Boulevard, the Council endorsed the sum of N450 million for both the design and consultancy services.

“It also approved the sum of N70 million for the redesign of the trade centre. This sum also covers consultancy services for the project,” he said.

Okpor said that sequel to a joint memo by the commissioners for Human Capital Development, Commerce and Industry and Agriculture and Natural Resources, the executive resolved and approved some other releases.

“The sum of N2.62 billion for the state’s community and social development agency to embark on social development projects in 100 communities that are yet to benefit from the agency’s intervention across the state.

“The payment of labour-intensive workers across the 13 local government areas and the sum of N500 million to the state’s small and medium enterprises development agency for empowerment of 10,000 people in the state,” he said.

Okpor added that N2.12 billion was also approved for empowerment of farmers through FADAMA and other projects, to boost agricultural production in the state. (www.naija247news.com).