Dangote pledges infrastructure dev’t at Aliko Dangote varsity

July 11, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Chancellor of Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil, has pledged to construct a Senate building and 10 senior academic staff residences at the institution.

This is contained in a statement issued by its Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Musa Yakasai, in Kano on Thursday.

Recalls that the university has been plunged into darkness following the disconnection of power supply by KEDCO over a N248 million debt.

The firm took the action in spite of the payment of N20 million out of the N60 million monthly bill by the state-owned university.

Dangote foundation paid about N100 million before KEDCO restored power supply to the institution.

This commitment comes after a formal request by the university’s management team during a courtesy visit to his Lagos office.

The interventions included the construction of three additional students’ hostels, and 10 senior academic staff residences.

Dangote also offered to upgrade the university’s water treatment plant, bankroll the 5th convocation ceremony, provide a sustainable energy solution to its electricity supply problem and provide official vehicles to the principal officers.

Yakasai expressed appreciation for Dangote’s support, which includes the recent payment of N100 million to settle the university’s electricity bill.

He said, ”The university management, state government, and community have expressed their heartfelt gratitude for Dangote’s philanthropy, acknowledging his significant contributions to the institution’s development.”(www.naija247news.com).