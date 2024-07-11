American Company to Build Cooking Stove Plant in Ogun – Presidential Envoy

By Salif Atojoko

Abuja, July 9, 2024 (NAN) – Mr. Peter Scott, Global CEO of BURN Manufacturing, announced plans to construct a full-scale cooking stove manufacturing facility in Ogun State, Nigeria.

During a visit to Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action, on Tuesday in Abuja, Scott discussed the new facility, which will be an upgrade from the company’s assembly-only plant in Kano State.

Ngelale noted that the meeting followed an initial conversation with Scott. He emphasized the national focus on clean cooking as a wealth-creating opportunity and a key component of the transition to sustainable solutions. Companies in this sector will receive clean-finance incentives to support these initiatives.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that BURN Manufacturing, an American company, began operations in 2010. Scott, who has 13 years of experience as a cooking stove consultant in Central America and Sub-Saharan Africa, launched BURN’s first full manufacturing facility in Kenya in 2014. The solar-powered plant is the first and only of its kind. BURN plans to expand to Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, DRC, Nigeria, and Ghana over the next three years.

In a related development, Ngelale hosted the Brazilian Head of Embassy, Mr. Joao Soares, to discuss opportunities in climate action and green industrial sectors. Ngelale highlighted the importance of collaboration between Africa’s and South America’s most populous nations to advance climate justice and create new economic opportunities for their rapidly growing populations.