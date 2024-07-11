Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

ABC Transport leads gainers as stock market closes flat

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 11, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market on Wednesday closed flat as ABC Transport tops the gainers’ chart with a positive market breadth.

The All Share Index closed at 99,802.08 points with no significant difference from the previous close of 99,805.95 points.

The Market Capitalisation stands at N56.457 trillion at the close of trading today without much difference from N56.459 trillion recorded on Tuesday.

An aggregate of 935 million units of shares were traded in 8,160 deals, valued at N11.8 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 26 equities appreciated in their share prices against 22 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

ABC Transport led other gainers with 10.00% growth, closing at N0.77 from the previous close of N0.70.

ETERNA OIL, Livestock Feeds and VITAFOAM among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.88%, 9.63%% and 9.44% respectively.

Percentage Losers

THOMASWYAT led other price decliners as it shed 10.00 of its share price, closing at N2.16 from the previous close of N2.40.

DAAR COMMUNICATION, CWG and Royal Exchange among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 8.77%, 5.48% and 4.11% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Fidelity Bank traded about 698 million units of its shares in 594 deals, valued at N7.27 billion.

Zenith Bank traded about 36 million units of its shares in 484 deals valued at N1.34 million.

UBA traded about 26 million units of its shares in 485 deals, valued at N604 million.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
