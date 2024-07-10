VeryDarkMan gives Toyin Abraham 24 hours ultimatum to release Ayo from police custody

July 10, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Controversial activist VeryDarkMan has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to actress Toyin Abraham, demanding the release of Ayo, an X user she arrested over cyberbullying.

You may recall that Toyin Abraham had arrested an X user, known as Ayo, who slandered and bullied her on the internet, causing online users to campaign for his release and trolling the actress in the process.

Weighing into the matter, the well-known activist has ordered the actress to release Ayo in 24 hours, or else, he would pay lawyers to release him from prison, which would make her look bad as people have already assumed.

He advised her to better tackle online trolls by suing them and learn how to respond to them appropriately if necessary.(www.naija247news.com).