US and Allies to Deliver Additional Air Defense Systems to Ukraine

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) – The United States and its allies have announced the delivery of five additional air defense systems to Ukraine, including Patriot missile batteries, during the NATO summit. This move is part of a joint effort to bolster Ukraine’s defenses against ongoing Russian aggression.

The announcement, made by President Joe Biden and leaders from the Netherlands, Romania, Italy, Germany, and Ukraine, highlighted the urgency of providing Ukraine with enhanced air defense capabilities. The statement specified that the U.S., Germany, and Romania would contribute additional Patriot batteries, while the Netherlands and other partners would supply Patriot components to support an extra battery. Italy will provide an additional SAMP-T system.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Washington has been Ukraine’s largest military supporter, supplying over $50 billion in aid. However, delays in U.S. military aid over the winter gave Russia a temporary advantage, prompting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to call for increased and expedited assistance.

The joint statement emphasized the importance of these new commitments: “We are providing Ukraine with additional strategic air defense systems, including additional Patriot batteries donated by the United States, Germany, and Romania; Patriot components donated by the Netherlands and other partners; and an additional SAMP-T system donated by Italy.”

Ukraine continues to face significant attacks from Russia on its cities and infrastructure, with recent missile strikes targeting the main children’s hospital in Kyiv and other areas, resulting in the deaths of at least 41 civilians. Despite Moscow’s denials of targeting civilians, these attacks have caused widespread devastation.

In response to the ongoing threat, President Zelenskiy has urged Western governments to double Ukraine’s air defense capacity over the summer. The additional systems announced during the NATO summit represent a significant step toward that goal.