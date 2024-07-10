Menu
Search
Subscribe
Financials

United Capital Launches New Mutual Fund, Emphasizing Low-Risk Investment

By: By Naija247news

Date:

By Rukayat Adeyemi

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Lagos, July 9, 2024 (NAN) – United Capital Asset Management Ltd., a subsidiary of United Capital Plc, has introduced the United Capital Stable Income Fund to the investment community, aiming to appeal to cautious investors.

Mrs. Odiri Oginni, Managing Director of United Capital Asset Management Ltd., announced the launch in Lagos on Tuesday, highlighting the fund’s role in delivering innovative financial solutions.

The United Capital Stable Income Fund is an open-ended, Naira-denominated mutual fund focused on money market and fixed-income securities, including government and corporate bonds. It targets stable returns over a medium to long-term horizon while prioritizing capital preservation.

“This fund addresses the rising demand for low-risk investment options amidst market volatility,” Oginni explained. “It offers a diversified portfolio tailored for investors seeking steady growth and peace of mind.”

Managed by experienced portfolio managers, the fund promises annual dividends and accessibility with a minimum investment of N50 million and a subscription starting from 500,000 units.

Oginni emphasized the fund’s appeal to qualified institutional investors and high net worth individuals under SEC guidelines, projecting strong performance through strategic management and market analysis.

“We are confident that the United Capital Stable Income Fund will meet the financial objectives of our investors, providing stability and consistent returns,” she concluded.

For more information on the United Capital Stable Income Fund, visit United Capital’s official website or contact their investment advisory team.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Sir Keir Starmer Commits to NATO Defence Goals, Delays UK’s 2.5% GDP Spending Target
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Sir Keir Starmer Commits to NATO Defence Goals, Delays UK’s 2.5% GDP Spending Target

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Sir Keir Starmer, on his way to his first...

Moscow Court Orders Arrest of Yulia Navalnaya for Alleged Extremist Activities

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Moscow Court Orders Arrest of Yulia Navalnaya in Absentia LONDON,...

U.S Congress Democrats Divided Over Biden’s Re-Election Bid as He Hosts NATO Leaders

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
WASHINGTON/LAS VEGAS, July 9 (Reuters) - Democrats in Congress...

US and Allies to Deliver Additional Air Defense Systems to Ukraine

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - The United States and...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Sir Keir Starmer Commits to NATO Defence Goals, Delays UK’s 2.5% GDP Spending Target

Geopolitics 0
Sir Keir Starmer, on his way to his first...

Moscow Court Orders Arrest of Yulia Navalnaya for Alleged Extremist Activities

Geopolitics 0
Moscow Court Orders Arrest of Yulia Navalnaya in Absentia LONDON,...

U.S Congress Democrats Divided Over Biden’s Re-Election Bid as He Hosts NATO Leaders

Geopolitics 0
WASHINGTON/LAS VEGAS, July 9 (Reuters) - Democrats in Congress...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Sir Keir Starmer Commits to NATO Defence Goals, Delays UK’s 2.5%...

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?