United Capital Launches New Mutual Fund, Emphasizing Low-Risk Investment

By Rukayat Adeyemi

Lagos, July 9, 2024 (NAN) – United Capital Asset Management Ltd., a subsidiary of United Capital Plc, has introduced the United Capital Stable Income Fund to the investment community, aiming to appeal to cautious investors.

Mrs. Odiri Oginni, Managing Director of United Capital Asset Management Ltd., announced the launch in Lagos on Tuesday, highlighting the fund’s role in delivering innovative financial solutions.

The United Capital Stable Income Fund is an open-ended, Naira-denominated mutual fund focused on money market and fixed-income securities, including government and corporate bonds. It targets stable returns over a medium to long-term horizon while prioritizing capital preservation.

“This fund addresses the rising demand for low-risk investment options amidst market volatility,” Oginni explained. “It offers a diversified portfolio tailored for investors seeking steady growth and peace of mind.”

Managed by experienced portfolio managers, the fund promises annual dividends and accessibility with a minimum investment of N50 million and a subscription starting from 500,000 units.

Oginni emphasized the fund’s appeal to qualified institutional investors and high net worth individuals under SEC guidelines, projecting strong performance through strategic management and market analysis.

“We are confident that the United Capital Stable Income Fund will meet the financial objectives of our investors, providing stability and consistent returns,” she concluded.

For more information on the United Capital Stable Income Fund, visit United Capital’s official website or contact their investment advisory team.