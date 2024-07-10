Menu
Toyin Abraham Vows to Deal with all her Bullies

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 10, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham in a fiery response, has expressed her determination to stand up against those who have been harassing and bullying her.

This follows Toyin Abraham‘s arrest of an X user who wished death upon her son a few weeks ago.

During a recent Instagram Live session, the actress expressed her frustration over the persistent online bullying.

She stated that she was ready to face any consequence but would make sure to deal with everyone who bullied and defamed her before then.

She asserted that she had done nothing wrong, had never been publicly called out, and had always been a good citizen.

According to her, the only issue was her support for President Tinubu in the 2023 general elections, while the public expected her to support the opposition.

She clarified that she did not arrest the troll’s mother but merely shared her number after reporting the incident to the cybercrime unit.

Toyin Abraham also revealed that her phone has been inundated with countless death threats from Nigerians.(www.naija247news.com).

Health workers suspend warning strike in Kaduna
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
