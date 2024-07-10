Top Trump Adviser Meets with European Officials at NATO Summit

By Gram Slattery

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) – Several high-ranking European officials have engaged in discussions with a key foreign policy adviser to Donald Trump during the NATO summit in Washington this week. The meetings come as America’s allies prepare for the potential reelection of the former president.

Keith Kellogg, a retired lieutenant general and former chief of staff to Trump’s National Security Council, confirmed to Reuters that he has met with various European officials in recent days, including foreign ministers. However, he did not disclose the identities of these officials or the topics discussed.

Despite being in regular contact with Trump, Kellogg emphasized that he does not represent the former president or his campaign. Nonetheless, European officials are eager to gather insights on Trump’s possible foreign policy directions should he defeat Democratic President Joe Biden in the upcoming November 5 election. Recently, foreign diplomats have frequently met with members of Trump’s 2017-2021 administration.

Key concerns among European capitals include Trump’s potential approach to the war in Ukraine and the U.S. relationship with NATO. Trump and his allies have expressed skepticism about increasing aid to Ukraine and have repeatedly criticized NATO countries for insufficient defense spending.

A poor debate performance by Biden last month appears to have improved Trump’s chances, with the former president now leading Biden by 2.1 percentage points nationally, according to a polling average maintained by FiveThirtyEight.

Kellogg did not reveal specific meeting details but posted an image on X on Monday of an “informal discussion” with Ukrainian Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk. In June, Reuters reported that Kellogg and another Trump adviser had proposed a plan to end the Ukraine war by conditioning future aid to Kyiv on Ukraine’s agreement to peace talks with Moscow.

Additionally, three other former Trump foreign policy officials informed Reuters that European delegations had approached them for meetings during the NATO summit, though logistical issues prevented those meetings. These officials requested anonymity to discuss private discussions.

Separately, North Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski met with Richard Grenell, a former acting director of National Intelligence under Trump, as evidenced by a picture Mickoski posted on Facebook on Monday.