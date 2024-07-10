Sir Keir Starmer Commits to NATO Defence Goals, Delays UK’s 2.5% GDP Spending Target

Sir Keir Starmer, on his way to his first NATO summit since his recent election victory, emphasized the UK’s unwavering commitment to increasing defence spending to 2.5% of GDP. However, he stopped short of pledging to meet this target during his initial term in office.

The new Labour prime minister stressed the immediate need to enhance Britain’s defence readiness, ordering a comprehensive review of the country’s defence capabilities to prioritize NATO-centric strategies.

Sir Keir is set to launch the strategic defence review next week, advocating for a ‘NATO-first’ approach to safeguarding Britain’s defence interests. While urging fellow allies to bolster their spending to fortify the Alliance’s future, he refrained from specifying a timeline for reaching the 2.5% threshold, emphasizing the importance of the ongoing NATO summit’s focus on supporting Ukraine and countering Russian aggression.

In contrast to his predecessor Rishi Sunak’s manifesto commitment to achieve the 2.5% target by the end of the parliamentary term, Sir Keir’s administration aims to outline its defence posture and capabilities through the strategic review.

The summit coincides with heightened tensions as Russia escalates its assaults on Kyiv, prompting global concerns about President Biden’s political future amid domestic pressures. Biden, in response, reaffirmed his determination to remain in office, dismissing speculations about his potential withdrawal and underscoring the need for unified resolve among Democrats.

The NATO summit’s discussions are expected to encompass broader geopolitical challenges, including the rise of authoritarian regimes and ongoing strategic threats from Russia and the Middle East.