Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

NATO Orders $700 Million in Stinger Missiles to Bolster Defense

By: By Naija247news

Date:

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) – NATO has placed a nearly $700 million order for Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, announced Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday. The order, facilitated by NATO’s procurement agency (NSPA), was made on behalf of several member states.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

“Today, the NSPA signed a new multinational contract for Stinger missiles worth almost $700 million,” Stoltenberg stated at a defense industry leaders’ gathering during the NATO summit in Washington.

The latest contract follows a previous $625 million order by the U.S. Army in May 2022 to replenish stocks sent to Ukraine. Stinger missiles, produced by RTX’s Raytheon division, have been crucial in Ukraine’s defense against Russian aerial assaults and are sought after by neighboring European countries.

An RTX spokesperson confirmed that the NATO order will sustain the Stinger production line through 2029.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Biden Defends Foreign Policy as NATO Summit Opens Amid Speculation on His Leadership
Next article
US and Allies to Deliver Additional Air Defense Systems to Ukraine
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Sir Keir Starmer Commits to NATO Defence Goals, Delays UK’s 2.5% GDP Spending Target

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Sir Keir Starmer, on his way to his first...

Moscow Court Orders Arrest of Yulia Navalnaya for Alleged Extremist Activities

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Moscow Court Orders Arrest of Yulia Navalnaya in Absentia LONDON,...

U.S Congress Democrats Divided Over Biden’s Re-Election Bid as He Hosts NATO Leaders

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
WASHINGTON/LAS VEGAS, July 9 (Reuters) - Democrats in Congress...

US and Allies to Deliver Additional Air Defense Systems to Ukraine

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - The United States and...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Sir Keir Starmer Commits to NATO Defence Goals, Delays UK’s 2.5% GDP Spending Target

Geopolitics 0
Sir Keir Starmer, on his way to his first...

Moscow Court Orders Arrest of Yulia Navalnaya for Alleged Extremist Activities

Geopolitics 0
Moscow Court Orders Arrest of Yulia Navalnaya in Absentia LONDON,...

U.S Congress Democrats Divided Over Biden’s Re-Election Bid as He Hosts NATO Leaders

Geopolitics 0
WASHINGTON/LAS VEGAS, July 9 (Reuters) - Democrats in Congress...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Sir Keir Starmer Commits to NATO Defence Goals, Delays UK’s 2.5%...

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?