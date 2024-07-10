NATO Orders $700 Million in Stinger Missiles to Bolster Defense

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) – NATO has placed a nearly $700 million order for Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, announced Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday. The order, facilitated by NATO’s procurement agency (NSPA), was made on behalf of several member states.

“Today, the NSPA signed a new multinational contract for Stinger missiles worth almost $700 million,” Stoltenberg stated at a defense industry leaders’ gathering during the NATO summit in Washington.

The latest contract follows a previous $625 million order by the U.S. Army in May 2022 to replenish stocks sent to Ukraine. Stinger missiles, produced by RTX’s Raytheon division, have been crucial in Ukraine’s defense against Russian aerial assaults and are sought after by neighboring European countries.

An RTX spokesperson confirmed that the NATO order will sustain the Stinger production line through 2029.