Naira Crashes to N1,532/$1 at Official Market

July 10, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira depreciated further against the US Dollar in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEX) on Tuesday, July 9.

During the trading session, the Nigerian currency weakened by 0.57 per cent or N8.43 to sell for N1,532.28/$1, in contrast to the previous day’s N1,523.85/$1, according to data obtained from FMDQ Securities Exchange.

Also, in the parallel market, the Naira suffered a loss of N10 against the Dollar during the trading day to settle at N1,540/$1 compared with the N1,530/$1 it was traded on Monday.

The loss also extended to the Pound Sterling in the spot market, as the Naira declined by N22.54 during the session to quote at N1,957.78/£1 compared with the previous day’s N1,935.24/£1, and depreciated by N16.28 against the Euro to finish at N1,653.42/€1, in contrast to the preceding day’s N1,637.14/€1.(www.naija247news.com).