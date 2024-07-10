Menu
Geopolitics

Moscow Court Orders Arrest of Yulia Navalnaya for Alleged Extremist Activities

By Naija247news

Date:

Moscow Court Orders Arrest of Yulia Navalnaya in Absentia

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) – A Moscow court on Tuesday ordered the arrest in absentia of Yulia Navalnaya, widow of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on charges of participating in an “extremist” group. Navalnaya, who resides outside Russia, would be arrested if she returns to the country.

Following her husband’s death in an Arctic penal colony in February, Navalnaya, 47, has vowed to continue his fight for what he called a “beautiful Russia of the future.”

On social media platform X, Navalnaya urged her supporters to focus on opposing Russian President Vladimir Putin rather than the court’s decision. “Vladimir Putin is a murderer and a war criminal,” she wrote. “His place is in prison, not in a cozy cell in The Hague, but in the same penal colony where he killed Alexei.”

The Kremlin denies any involvement in Navalny’s death.

Since her husband’s passing, Navalnaya has met with several senior Western leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden. Recently named chair of the Human Rights Foundation, she pledged to intensify her efforts against Putin. “We will use everything useful to fight for the beautiful Russia of the future,” she said on X.

