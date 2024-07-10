Lagos State Govt Fixes 393 Roads in First Half of 2024 – LSPWC

By Aderonke Ojediran

Lagos, July 9, 2024 (NAN) – The Lagos State Government (LASG) has repaired 393 roads across its local governments and Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) in the first half of 2024, according to the Lagos State Public Works Corporation (LSPWC).

Mr. Tokunbo Ajanaku, General Manager of LSPWC, announced the progress in a statement on Tuesday, detailing the various methods used for road maintenance and rehabilitation, including asphalt premix, interlocking paving stones, and palliative interventions.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has mandated us to ensure Lagos State residents have motorable and accessible roads,” Ajanaku said. “Anticipating higher rainfall this year, we increased our efforts to improve key roads before the heavy rains.”

Reflecting on the half-year achievements, Ajanaku noted that the 393 roads underwent different levels of intervention, from total reconstruction to major rehabilitation and routine maintenance. Fifteen roads are currently being reconstructed, with various stages of completion.

To capitalize on the dry season, LSPWC deployed teams to all 20 local governments and 27 LCDAs for strategic road maintenance, with plans to focus on inner roads in the coming weeks.

Some of the key roads worked on include:

Eluku Street, Mosafejo in Agbowa-Ikosi, Epe Local Government

Igbogbo-Baiyeku Road in Ikorodu

Ladoke Akintola Street, Ikeja GRA

Unity/Umunya/Osebaby Streets in Oshodi Local Government

Under major rehabilitation, 69 roads have been completed, including:

Lawson Street, Lagos Island East LCDA

Femi Bamgbelu and Lawal Street in Alimosho

Ora Ekpen in Kosofe

Olohunlogbon in Kosofe

Selesi Street, Bariga LCDA

Fatiregun Street, Lagos Mainland

Aborisade Street, Surulere

Arigbanla Street, Agege

Routine maintenance was performed on 240 roads to prevent potholes from worsening. Additionally, 62 roads received palliative measures using boulders and other materials.

Ajanaku highlighted the ongoing work on the second Igbogbo-Baiyeku road, stressing the governor’s commitment to its timely completion despite challenges from inflation and heavy rainfall in 2023.

He urged residents and road users to be patient and cooperate with the government, emphasizing the importance of community collaboration in preserving road infrastructure.

“Lagos residents should take ownership of road infrastructure and help curb behaviors that lead to road damage,” Ajanaku concluded.