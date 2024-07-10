Investors Lose N113bn as All Share Index plunges by 0.20%

July 10, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian equities market on Tuesday closed lower again as the All Share Index plunged by 0.20% to settle at 99,805.95 points from the previous close of 100,006.79 points on Monday.

The Market Capitalization declined by 0.20% to close at N56.459 trillion from the previous close of N56.572 trillion, thereby shedding N113 billion.

Aggregate volume of traded stocks was 422.7 million units, down by 38.74% from the previous close of 690 million units, while the value of traded stock at the close of the market today stood at N53.9 billion in 8,256 deals.

Market Breadth

The market breadth closed positive as 28 equities gained while 24 equities declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Champion Breweries led other percentage gainers with 9.97% growth, closing at N3.31 from the previous close of N3.01

CADBURY, ETERNA OIL and International Energy Insurance among other gainers grew their share prices by 9.94%, 9.87% and 9.86% respectively.

Percentage Losers

African Prudential led other percentage price losers, shedding 10.00% of its share price to close the day at N8.10 from previous close of N9.00.

UACN, RT BRISCOE and Ikeja Hotel among other price decliners shed their share prices by 7.28%, 7.14% and 5.41% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Fidelity Bank traded about 34 million units of its shares in 383 deals, valued at N340.6 million.

GTCO traded about 24 million units of its shares in 491 deals, worth about N1 billion.

OANDO traded about 19 million units of its shares in 501 deals, valued at N326.6 million. (www.naija247news.com).