IGP orders fresh investigation into death of suspect in Police custody

July 10, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered a fresh investigation into the case of Erasmus Emhenya , a suspect who died at Nyanya Divional Police Station due to alleged torture.

Following the controversy surrounding his death, Emhenya was said to have died in police custody at the Nyanya Divisional Headquarters in Abuja on April 10, 2023.

The mother of the late Emhenya who said she is a food seller had during an interview on Human Rights Radio in Abuja on Monday, accused the police of torturing her son to death while he was in custody.

She said that when she went to deliver food to her son, she was told she couldn’t see him because he was very tired.

According to the woman, a suspect who shared the same cell with her son told her that the police beat her son the previous day, saying it resulted to his death.

She also said she was assaulted by the Policevdor daring to ask for an explanations on how her son died.

A statement by the Force Spokesperson, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, said the IG has expressed concerned about the incident and has directed the DIG FCID to immediately commence a thorough and transparent investigation into the matter and forward the report as soon as possible.

Adejobi said, “The IG has been apprised of the controversy surrounding the death of a young man named “Erasmus Emhenya” who allegedly died in police custody at the Nyanya Divisional Police Headquarters, FCT on April 10, 2023.

“He has thereby ordered a fresh investigation to unravel the cause of death and ensure the prevalence of justice.

“The Inspector-General of Police, who has expressed his grave concern over the incident, has further directed the DIG FCID to immediately commence a thorough and transparent investigation into the matter and forward the report as soon as possible“.

“The IGP therefore calls for calm and support from members of the public on the matter while assuring that the police will continually uphold and protect people’s human rights in their day-to-day activities.

“He equally reassures the public of the Police’s commitment to sustaining its internal control mechanism to deal decisively and sanction any erring police personnel who engage in unprofessional conduct.

“The IGP hereby commiserates with the family of the deceased and prays for the repose of his soul.” (www.naija247news.com).