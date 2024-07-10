Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

IGP orders fresh investigation into death of suspect in Police custody

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 10, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered a fresh investigation into the case of Erasmus Emhenya , a suspect who died at Nyanya Divional Police Station due to alleged torture.

Following the controversy surrounding his death, Emhenya was said to have died in police custody at the Nyanya Divisional Headquarters in Abuja on April 10, 2023.

The mother of the late Emhenya who said she is a food seller had during an interview on Human Rights Radio in Abuja on Monday, accused the police of torturing her son to death while he was in custody.

She said that when she went to deliver food to her son, she was told she couldn’t see him because he was very tired.

According to the woman, a suspect who shared the same cell with her son told her that the police beat her son the previous day, saying it resulted to his death.

She also said she was assaulted by the Policevdor daring to ask for an explanations on how her son died.

A statement by the Force Spokesperson, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, said the IG has expressed concerned about the incident and has directed the DIG FCID to immediately commence a thorough and transparent investigation into the matter and forward the report as soon as possible.

Adejobi said, “The IG has been apprised of the controversy surrounding the death of a young man named “Erasmus Emhenya” who allegedly died in police custody at the Nyanya Divisional Police Headquarters, FCT on April 10, 2023.

“He has thereby ordered a fresh investigation to unravel the cause of death and ensure the prevalence of justice.

“The Inspector-General of Police, who has expressed his grave concern over the incident, has further directed the DIG FCID to immediately commence a thorough and transparent investigation into the matter and forward the report as soon as possible“.

“The IGP therefore calls for calm and support from members of the public on the matter while assuring that the police will continually uphold and protect people’s human rights in their day-to-day activities.

“He equally reassures the public of the Police’s commitment to sustaining its internal control mechanism to deal decisively and sanction any erring police personnel who engage in unprofessional conduct.

“The IGP hereby commiserates with the family of the deceased and prays for the repose of his soul.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Senate Seeks Improved Budgetary Provision for SEC
Next article
Air Peace gets rival as African Airline Secures Slots to Begin London Flights
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Health workers suspend warning strike in Kaduna

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Health workers in Kaduna State have...

Drake loses $300,000 bet after Argentina beat Canada in semi-final

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Canadian rapper Drake has reportedly lost...

No going back on N250,000 minimum wage, TUC insists

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Organised Labour still insists that...

NCAA to Sanction Airlines Over False Flight Schedules

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA)...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Health workers suspend warning strike in Kaduna

Health news 0
July 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Health workers in Kaduna State have...

Drake loses $300,000 bet after Argentina beat Canada in semi-final

Lifestyle News 0
July 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Canadian rapper Drake has reportedly lost...

No going back on N250,000 minimum wage, TUC insists

Nigeria 0
July 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Organised Labour still insists that...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Health workers suspend warning strike in Kaduna

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?