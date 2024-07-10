Menu
Health workers suspend warning strike in Kaduna

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 10, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Health workers in Kaduna State have suspended the five-day warning strike they began on Monday.

Recall that the workers embarked on the strike to press home demands for the improvement of their welfare package.

This is contained in a communique signed by the State Secretary, National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives, NANNM, Nassa Yashi, issued on Wednesday in Kaduna.

He said,” The health workers engaged in a frantic and meaningful discussion with the government, which resulted in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

”The suspension is to also give room for more negotiations and await the government to fulfill her own side of the MOU. The strike is hereby suspended and the workers are expected to resume their normal duties immediately.

”The state administrative council (SAC) sincerely appreciates your massive support and resoluteness in making this struggle for the betterment of our welfare a huge success.”

Yashi assured of their readiness to represent their members, saying that they would do that without fear or favor.

”Do not forget, it is suspension, meaning if the promises made are not fulfilled, we shall resume the industrial action at the appropriate time,” he added.(www.naija247news.com).

