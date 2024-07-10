Menu
Agriculture

FG donates 60 trucks of fertilisers to Benue farmers

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 10, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Gov. Hyacinth Alia of Benue, says the Federal Government, through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has donated 60 trucks of fertilisers to Benue farmers.

Alia disclosed this during a ceremony to mark the commencement of the 2024 cropping season, and distribution of agricultural inputs to farmers on Wednesday, in Makurdi.

The governor directed that the inputs were to be distributed to only genuine and registered farmers free of charge.

He emphasised that with the inputs, yields and revenue would increase, thereby strengthening food security.

He called on farmers to embrace Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), in order to enhance their yield and increase profit.

Alia also urged the state’s young population to embrace agriculture, as the government was prioritising the sector in its development agenda.

“Already there are funds to help young people to eke a living through agriculture.

“Form cooperative societies in order to access the funds. The composition of the cooperatives can range from 10 to at most 15 members.

“We will provide tractor services for you for free, and give you improved seedlings.

”The federal and state governments mean well for the citizens.

“I advice you to sow seeds of prosperity today for bountiful harvest tomorrow,” Alia said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for; Agriculture and Food Security, Prof. Moses Ogbaji, commended the governor for giving the ministry unprecedented support.

Ogbaji further appreciated Alia for the prompt payment of counterpart funding for the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), World Bank among others.

He said that the governor, through the ministry, had reactivated the Swine Project at the Akperan Orshi Polytechnic, Yandev, Gboko Local Government Area of Benue. (www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com

