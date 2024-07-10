Drake loses $300,000 bet after Argentina beat Canada in semi-final

July 10, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Canadian rapper Drake has reportedly lost the $300,000 bet he placed on his country to defeat Argentina in the Copa America semifinal.

Drizzy was anticipating a compensation of almost $2,880,000.00 if Canada had made it through, but on Tuesday night at New York’s MetLife Stadium, they fell short 2-0 against the current world champions.

Argentina made it to the championship game with two goals from Lionel Messi and JuliaŁn Alvarez of Manchester City.

The rapper had earlier on Tuesday afternoon posted the following on Instagram, along with his bet slip: “This could get Messi @stake.”.. ”

In the main match on Sunday, July 14, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Argentina will now face the victor of Uruguay vs. Colombia, which concluded today.(www.naija247news.com).