U.S Congress Democrats Divided Over Biden’s Re-Election Bid as He Hosts NATO Leaders

WASHINGTON/LAS VEGAS, July 9 (Reuters) – Democrats in Congress remain divided on whether to back President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign or urge him to step aside due to ongoing concerns about his health and acuity.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries provided little detail about the closed-door discussions among Democratic lawmakers, who do not have the authority to compel the 81-year-old president to step down.

Biden’s performance in the June 27 debate against Republican Donald Trump, combined with low public approval, has heightened doubts among some Democrats about his ability to win the November 5 election and manage the demands of the presidency for another term. Representative Mikie Sherrill became the seventh House Democrat to call for Biden to drop out of the race, citing high stakes and significant threats.

Despite these concerns, Biden maintains he is best positioned to defeat Trump, whom he views as a threat to American democracy. Schumer reaffirmed his support for Biden, while Jeffries acknowledged that discussions among House Democrats would continue.

Representative Lori Trahan noted that many of her constituents have expressed doubts about Biden’s ability to beat Trump. A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll found that one in three registered Democratic voters believe Biden should quit the race, with 59% citing his age as a concern. However, the poll also showed Biden and Trump tied at 40% each, with no potential replacements for Biden faring better against Trump.

The Cook Political Report recently shifted its ratings for Arizona, Georgia, and Nevada from “toss-up” to “lean Republican,” reflecting changing voter perceptions of Biden post-debate. If Trump wins the presidency and Republicans secure majorities in both congressional chambers, significant policy changes could follow.

Biden sought to demonstrate his leadership by delivering a strong speech to NATO leaders in Washington, while Vice President Kamala Harris, seen as a potential successor, campaigned in Nevada. Harris praised Biden’s resilience, and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reiterated that Biden is in good health, with no neurological conditions.

Despite some Democrats’ frustration over the focus on Biden’s shortcomings rather than unifying against Trump, Representative Stephen Lynch suggested that Biden is determined to run and that dissenting voices will eventually have to align with his campaign.