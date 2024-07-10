Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Ayra Starr, Tems emerge most streamed Nigerian artistes in 2024

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 10, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Spotify, a global music streaming platform, has announced Nigerian music sensations, Ayra Starr and Tems, as the most streamed Nigerian artistes globally.

Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music, Sub- Saharan Africa, announced this in Lagos on Wednesday.

Okumu said that the top 30 artistes who had gained the biggest global numbers were revealed in Spotify’s music global impact list for 2024.

She said that Rauw Alexandro and Ayra Starr’s Santa came top on the list, and Ayra Starr’s Comma emerged second while Tem’s Love Me Jeje, came third.

According to her, Luciano and Omah Lay’s Another Vibe came fourth; Savage and Burna Boy’s Metro Booming Just Like Me clinched the fifth most streamed while Tyla and Tems’s No.1 came sixth.

“Spotify has unveiled its global Impact List in Nigeria, recognising the top 30 tracks from Nigeria with the biggest global impact on Spotify over the first half of 2024.

“The list recognises Nigerian tracks that have had the most listens from outside Nigeria in the first half of 2024, and were released between January 1 and June 30.

“Usher and Pheelz’s Ruin is the seventh Nigerian most streamed across the globe, Reis B and Tempoe’s Pretty Girl came eighth and TitoM, Yuppe, Burna Boy and S.N.E’s Tshwala Bam, clinched the ninth position.

“Ayra Starr and Giveon’s Last Heartbreak Song is the tenth, Victony’s Everything came 11th, Aya Nakamura and Ayra Starr’s Hype emerged 12th most streamed while Tems and J.Cole’s Free Fall, came 13th.

“Nigerian music, especially Afrobeats, has captivated global audiences with its infectious rhythms, compelling storytelling, and innovative sound fusions.

“Its ability to transcend cultural and geographical boundaries is truly remarkable. At Spotify, we are thrilled to witness and support the continued evolution of this vibrant scene,” she said.

Okumu noted that female artistes, particularly Ayra Starr and Tems, were leading the charge with top-ranking hits following their recent album releases.

She said that the list also underscored the prevalence of international collaborations, with eight of the top ten tracks featuring partnerships with global superstars.

According to her, these collaborations range from Pheelz with Usher to Burna Boy with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin, which demonstrates the cross-cultural appeal and growing global impact of Nigerian music.

Other top Nigerian artistes include 14th– Usher, Burna Boy – Coming Home; 15th— Ayra Starr, Seyi Vibez – Bad Vibes, among others.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Bird Flu Spreads to U.S. Dairy Cows, Infecting Four Workers
Next article
AIICO Insurance pays over N200bn claims in 5years – MD
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

AIICO Insurance pays over N200bn claims in 5years – MD

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. AIICO Insurance Plc says it has...

Bird Flu Spreads to U.S. Dairy Cows, Infecting Four Workers

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
(Reuters) Avian influenza, or bird flu, has alarmed public health...

Top Trump Adviser Meets with European Officials at NATO Summit

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Gram Slattery WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - Several high-ranking...

Toyin Abraham Vows to Deal with all her Bullies

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham in a...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

AIICO Insurance pays over N200bn claims in 5years – MD

Insurance 0
July 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. AIICO Insurance Plc says it has...

Bird Flu Spreads to U.S. Dairy Cows, Infecting Four Workers

News 0
(Reuters) Avian influenza, or bird flu, has alarmed public health...

Top Trump Adviser Meets with European Officials at NATO Summit

Geopolitics 0
By Gram Slattery WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - Several high-ranking...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

AIICO Insurance pays over N200bn claims in 5years – MD

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?