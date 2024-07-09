Zenith Bank Wins Best Commercial Bank and Best Corporate Governance Awards at World Finance 2024

Zenith Bank Plc has been honored as the Best Commercial Bank in Nigeria at the World Finance Banking Awards 2024, marking the fourth consecutive year it has received this distinction. The bank also retained its title as Best Corporate Governance, Nigeria for the third year running at the World Finance Corporate Governance Awards 2024. These accolades, announced in the Summer 2024 Issue of World Finance Magazine, recognize Zenith Bank’s strong financial performance, exceptional customer service, sustainability initiatives, and exemplary corporate governance practices.

Group Managing Director/Chief Executive of Zenith Bank Plc, Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji, OON, commented on the dual honors: “These awards highlight our steadfast dedication to excellence, adherence to global best practices, and our persistent effort to deliver superior value to all stakeholders through innovative products and services. Receiving these awards consecutively for multiple years signifies the commitment of our staff, the loyalty of our customers, and the support of our shareholders. We remain devoted to setting industry benchmarks and driving excellence across all aspects of our operations.”

Dr. Umeoji dedicated the awards to the Founder and Chairman, Dr. Jim Ovia, CFR, acknowledging his impactful leadership in building a robust and thriving institution. She also expressed gratitude to the board for their vision, the staff for their unwavering dedication, and the bank’s customers for their continued trust in Zenith Bank.

World Finance Magazine is a leading international publication offering comprehensive coverage and analysis of the financial industry, international business, and the global economy. The magazine’s editorial team provides award-winning reportage on a wide range of topics, including banking, insurance, wealth management, and infrastructure investment.

Zenith Bank’s outstanding performance has consistently earned it numerous awards. These latest accolades follow several other recognitions, such as being named the Number One Bank in Nigeria by Tier-1 Capital for the 14th consecutive year in the 2023 Top 1000 World Banks Ranking by The Banker Magazine. The bank was also awarded Bank of the Year (Nigeria) in The Banker’s Bank of the Year Awards for 2020 and 2022, and Most Sustainable Bank, Nigeria in the International Banker 2024 Banking Awards.

Additional accolades include Best Bank in Nigeria for three consecutive years (2020-2022) in the Global Finance World’s Best Banks Awards and Best Commercial Bank, Nigeria for three consecutive years (2021-2023) in the World Finance Banking Awards. Zenith Bank has also been recognized for its corporate governance, receiving the Best Corporate Governance Bank, Nigeria award in 2022 and 2023 from World Finance Corporate Governance Awards, and ‘Best in Corporate Governance’ Financial Services’ Africa for four consecutive years (2020-2023) by Ethical Boardroom.

Zenith Bank’s commitment to excellence has also been acknowledged with titles such as Most Valuable Banking Brand in Nigeria by The Banker Magazine’s Top 500 Banking Brands for 2020 and 2021, Retail Bank of the Year for three consecutive years (2020-2022) at the BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards, and Most Sustainable Bank, Nigeria in the International Banker 2023 Banking Awards. The bank was named Bank of the Decade (People’s Choice) at the ThisDay Awards 2020, Bank of the Year 2021 by Champion Newspaper, Bank of the Year 2022 by New Telegraph Newspaper, and Most Responsible Organisation in Africa 2021 by SERAS Awards.