Menu
Search
Subscribe
Economy

Zambia sees COVID-19 cases increase in cold season

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Lusaka, July 9, 2024 (Xinhua/NAN) Zambia has experienced a rise in COVID-19 cases following the recent cold season in the country, health authorities said on Monday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo told a press briefing that about 3,070 tests were conducted between May and June, out of which 2.4 per cent tested positive.

An increase from the 1.5 per cent positivity rate recorded in previous months.

The cases have been reported from six of the country’s 10 provinces, with Lusaka Province recording the highest number of cases, Masebo said.

The country recorded 4,770 COVID-19 cases between January and June this year.

Zambia has also experienced an increase in respiratory and influenza-like illnesses due to the cold and dry conditions, Masebo said.

He added that the ministry has activated the detection of viruses and other pathogens.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
France adopts Anambra Poly as centre to train Southeast women, youths on agriculture
Next article
Climate activists criticise $4.3trn fossil fuel investments
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Ondo State University joins NASU, SSANU nationwide protest

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Aderemi Bamgbose Okitipupa (Ondo State), July 9, 2024 (NAN)...

Reps warn NOUN against non-compliance with appropriation act

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Femi Ogunshola Abuja, July 9, 2024(NAN) The House of...

Ukraine attacks several Russian regions with drones

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Moscow, July 9, 2024 (dpa/NAN) Ukraine responded to the...

“Ghana Clears Major Hurdle in Bond Restructuring, Gains Official Creditor Approval”

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
ACCRA, July 8 (Reuters) - Ghana has achieved a...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Ondo State University joins NASU, SSANU nationwide protest

ASUU 0
By Aderemi Bamgbose Okitipupa (Ondo State), July 9, 2024 (NAN)...

Reps warn NOUN against non-compliance with appropriation act

Colleges 0
By Femi Ogunshola Abuja, July 9, 2024(NAN) The House of...

Ukraine attacks several Russian regions with drones

Geopolitics 0
Moscow, July 9, 2024 (dpa/NAN) Ukraine responded to the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Ondo State University joins NASU, SSANU nationwide protest

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?