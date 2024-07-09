Zambia sees COVID-19 cases increase in cold season

Lusaka, July 9, 2024 (Xinhua/NAN) Zambia has experienced a rise in COVID-19 cases following the recent cold season in the country, health authorities said on Monday.

Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo told a press briefing that about 3,070 tests were conducted between May and June, out of which 2.4 per cent tested positive.

An increase from the 1.5 per cent positivity rate recorded in previous months.

The cases have been reported from six of the country’s 10 provinces, with Lusaka Province recording the highest number of cases, Masebo said.

The country recorded 4,770 COVID-19 cases between January and June this year.

Zambia has also experienced an increase in respiratory and influenza-like illnesses due to the cold and dry conditions, Masebo said.

He added that the ministry has activated the detection of viruses and other pathogens.