Political parties

We didn't suspend any member – Lagos APC

By: By Naija247news

Date:

APC Denies Alleged Suspension of Members in Lagos

By Adeyemi Adeleye

Lagos, July 7, 2024 (NAN) – The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has refuted claims circulating in some online media platforms regarding the suspension of party members in Alimosho Local Government Area.

Mr. Seye Oladejo, the APC Publicity Secretary in the state, clarified this in a statement issued on Sunday in Lagos.

“We wish to categorically state that the reports of the purported suspension of thousands of party members in Alimosho by the State Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, are false,” Oladejo stated.

He emphasized that Ojelabi remains committed to fostering unity within the party and promoting peaceful coexistence among all members.

“APC, as a political entity comprising members with diverse aspirations, naturally experiences internal disputes and suspicions that can be resolved through the party’s constitutional processes,” Oladejo explained.

He highlighted Ojelabi’s experience in party politics and governance, noting his willingness to accommodate diverse opinions while respecting the rights of all members.

“While the chairman advocates for the collective interests of all party caucuses, he maintains that these interests should not supersede the unity and cohesion of the party,” Oladejo added.

The statement reiterated that there is no provision in the APC’s constitution empowering the chairman to unilaterally suspend a member, urging the public to disregard statements aimed at fabricating conflict and spreading falsehoods.

“NAN recalls recent protests at the party secretariat in Alimosho, where some members attempted to confront the chairman over alleged non-recognition of their caucus during a reconciliation meeting,” Oladejo noted.

He concluded by reaffirming the party’s commitment to maintaining internal harmony and ensuring that party leaders hold elected and appointed officials accountable for effective service delivery.

