Tinubunomics Policies

Tinubu salutes renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi on 100th Birthday

By: By Naija247news

Date:

By Salif Atojoko

Abuja, July 9, 2024 (NAN) President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday extended his best wishes and congratulations to Islamic leader, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, on attaining the age of 100.

President Tinubu, in a statement by his spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, described Bauchi as a shining light who had significantly contributed to shaping Islamic knowledge, as well as moral and ethical standards in modern Nigeria.

“The President thanks the Tijjaniyya leader for dedicating his life to spreading knowledge and raising generations of Nigerians.

“On this momentous occasion, President Tinubu prays for greater wisdom and good health for the venerable Sheikh,” said the statement.

