Stock Market Extends Down Trend By 0.02%

July 9, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

It was yet another bearish session on the floor of the Nigerian stock market on Monday as downtrend extended on profit taking by investors.

The All Share Index dropped by 0.02% to close at 100,006.79 points from the previous close of 100,022.03 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.02% to close at N56.572 trillion from the previous close of N56.581 trillion, thereby shedding N9 billion.

An aggregate of 690 million units of shares were traded in 9,635 deals, valued at N7 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 22 equities emerged as gainers against 24 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

VERITAS KAPITAL led other gainers with 9.57% growth to close at N1.26 from the previous close of 1.15.

DAAR COMMUNICATION and CONOIL among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 8.33% and 8.26% respectively.

Percentage Losers

PZ led other price decliners as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N19.80 from the previous close of N22.00.

CWG and CHAMS among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.80% and 9.66% respectively.

Volume Drivers

ELLAHLAKES traded about 271 million units of its shares in 34 deals, valued at N814 million.

GTCO traded about 41 million units of its shares in 636 deals, valued at N1.9 million.

UBA traded about 36 million units of its shares in 500 deals, valued at N846.9 million.(www.naija247news.com).