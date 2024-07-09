Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock Market Extends Down Trend By 0.02%

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 9, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

It was yet another bearish session on the floor of the Nigerian stock market on Monday as downtrend extended on profit taking by investors.

The All Share Index dropped by 0.02% to close at 100,006.79 points from the previous close of 100,022.03 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.02% to close at N56.572 trillion from the previous close of N56.581 trillion, thereby shedding N9 billion.

An aggregate of 690 million units of shares were traded in 9,635 deals, valued at N7 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 22 equities emerged as gainers against 24 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

VERITAS KAPITAL led other gainers with 9.57% growth to close at N1.26 from the previous close of 1.15.

DAAR COMMUNICATION and CONOIL among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 8.33% and 8.26% respectively.

Percentage Losers

PZ led other price decliners as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N19.80 from the previous close of N22.00.

CWG and CHAMS among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.80% and 9.66% respectively.

Volume Drivers

ELLAHLAKES traded about 271 million units of its shares in 34 deals, valued at N814 million.

GTCO traded about 41 million units of its shares in 636 deals, valued at N1.9 million.

UBA traded about 36 million units of its shares in 500 deals, valued at N846.9 million.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Moody’s Affirms Dangote Sugar Refinery’s Ratings Amid Nigeria’s Currency Challenges
Next article
Kwara State University Expels 175 Students
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Abia State Government to Launch N1 Billion Interest-Free Loan Scheme for Residents

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
UMUAHIA – The Abia state government will launch a...

How Europe Can Fix Its Competitiveness Problem

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
BERLIN – Now that the quinquennial electoral tussle for...

Simi apologizes after being dragged for rocking swimsuit

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular singer, Simi tenders sincere apologies...

The China Factor in Modi’s Mission to Moscow

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
NEW DELHI – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Abia State Government to Launch N1 Billion Interest-Free Loan Scheme for Residents

Revenue and Taxation 0
UMUAHIA – The Abia state government will launch a...

How Europe Can Fix Its Competitiveness Problem

Top Stories 0
BERLIN – Now that the quinquennial electoral tussle for...

Simi apologizes after being dragged for rocking swimsuit

Lifestyle News 0
July 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular singer, Simi tenders sincere apologies...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Abia State Government to Launch N1 Billion Interest-Free Loan Scheme for...

Charles Akpeji - 0
× How can I help you?