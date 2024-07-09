Home Politics & Govt News South East South-East Govs Lack Legitimacy To Negotiate For Nnamdi Kanu’s Release, Says...

South-East Govs Lack Legitimacy To Negotiate For Nnamdi Kanu’s Release, Says Simon Ekpa

By
Bisi Adele, The Naija247news
-

Simon Ekpa Warns South-East Governors Against Negotiating for Biafra Declaration and Kanu’s Release

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Simon Ekpa-led self-styled Biafran government has issued a stern warning to South-East governors and other regional leaders, advising them to refrain from negotiating with the Nigerian government regarding the declaration of Biafra or the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Ekpa emphasized that only his Biafran group possessed the legitimate authority to call for Kanu’s release and the declaration of Biafra. He criticized those engaging in negotiations, accusing them of lacking legitimacy and undermining the Biafran liberation cause.

In contrast, the South-East Governors Forum, consisting of governors from Enugu, Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, and Imo states, recently convened and agreed to pursue discussions with President Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian government to secure the release of Nnamdi Kanu. Following a six-hour meeting in Enugu, the forum issued a communiqué outlining their commitment to this course of action. Additionally, they resolved to implement actionable plans derived from the South East Security and Economic Summit held in Owerri, demonstrating a proactive approach to regional security and economic issues.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous articleNigeria Proposes Gold Standard to Control Inflation with $34.8B Reserves
Next articleNigerian Community in UK Mourns the Loss of 26-Year-Old Masters Student, Victoria, and Raises Funds to Repatriate Her Body to Nigeria
Bisi Adele, The Naija247news
Bisi Adele, The Naija247news
https://naija247news.com/
Bisi Adele: Illuminating Stories with Insight and Precision Senior Correspondent | Naija247news.com Overview: Bisi Adele is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, renowned for her skillful storytelling and comprehensive coverage of diverse news topics. With a passion for investigative journalism, Bisi navigates the intricate landscapes of current affairs with a commitment to delivering accurate, thought-provoking, and engaging news pieces. Professional Journey: Bisi's journalistic journey is marked by a dedication to uncovering untold stories and providing in-depth analyses. Joining Naija247news.com, she has consistently demonstrated a keen awareness of the pulse of current events, ensuring that her reporting reflects a deep understanding of the socio-political landscape. Areas of Expertise: Specializing in investigative reporting, Bisi Adele is adept at unraveling complex narratives. Her expertise spans a wide range of topics, including politics, social issues, and human-interest stories, making her a versatile and valued Senior Correspondent. Contributions: Bisi's contributions to Naija247news.com go beyond the surface, offering readers nuanced perspectives and insights. Her thought-provoking articles and in-depth analyses contribute significantly to the platform's reputation for reliable and informative news coverage. Educational Background: Bisi holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by continuous learning in investigative reporting techniques. Her educational foundation equips her with the skills needed to delve deep into stories and present them in a compelling manner. Health and Meds Journalism: Adding a unique dimension to her expertise, Bisi collaborates with Akinlabi Bisola, a distinguished health and meds journalist with a deep background in Public Health Education. Akinlabi holds a B.Sc in Health Education and a Masters in Public Health Education. Readers can explore their health-related articles on Akinlabi's website [thelbybisola.com](#). Innovation and Engagement: In an era of evolving media dynamics, Bisi Adele embraces innovation and audience engagement. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging storytelling techniques, she ensures that her stories resonate with a diverse audience, fostering meaningful conversations. Awards and Recognition: Bisi's dedication to journalistic excellence has earned her recognition in the form of awards. Her notable contributions to reporting have not only enriched Naija247news.com but have also left a lasting impact on the journalism landscape. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Bisi Adele envisions a future where journalism continues to be a catalyst for positive change. Her commitment to uncovering truth, amplifying unheard voices, and contributing to a more informed society underscores her vision for the evolving landscape of news reporting. Connect with Bisi Adele: - LinkedIn: [Bisi Adele](#) - Twitter: [@BisiAdele_N247](#) In the vibrant world of journalism, Bisi Adele stands as a beacon of journalistic integrity, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of understanding for a global audience.

RELATED ARTICLES

©
× How can I help you?