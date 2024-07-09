South-East Govs Lack Legitimacy To Negotiate For Nnamdi Kanu’s Release, Says Simon Ekpa

Simon Ekpa Warns South-East Governors Against Negotiating for Biafra Declaration and Kanu’s Release
The Simon Ekpa-led self-styled Biafran government has issued a stern warning to South-East governors and other regional leaders, advising them to refrain from negotiating with the Nigerian government regarding the declaration of Biafra or the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Ekpa emphasized that only his Biafran group possessed the legitimate authority to call for Kanu’s release and the declaration of Biafra. He criticized those engaging in negotiations, accusing them of lacking legitimacy and undermining the Biafran liberation cause.
In contrast, the South-East Governors Forum, consisting of governors from Enugu, Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, and Imo states, recently convened and agreed to pursue discussions with President Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian government to secure the release of Nnamdi Kanu. Following a six-hour meeting in Enugu, the forum issued a communiqué outlining their commitment to this course of action. Additionally, they resolved to implement actionable plans derived from the South East Security and Economic Summit held in Owerri, demonstrating a proactive approach to regional security and economic issues.