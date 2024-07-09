Sokoto Assembly Clarifies Local Government Bill Aimed at Enhancing Traditional Institutions

By Muhammad Nasir

Sokoto, July 9, 2024 (NAN) – The Sokoto State House of Assembly has clarified that the amendment to the “A Bill for a law to consolidate the Local Government law 2008” aims to elevate the standards of traditional institutions, not to depose the Sultan.

Alhaji Sa’idu Ibrahim (APC- Sabon Birni South), Chairman of the House Committee on Local Government and Community Development, made this clarification while addressing journalists after presenting the committee’s report at Tuesday’s plenary session.

Ibrahim emphasized that the amendment primarily focuses on enhancing governance at the district level and reinforcing the tenure of local government councils. He expressed concern that there has been misunderstanding regarding the bill’s intent, particularly in its role in dignifying traditional institutions.

During his presentation at the session, Ibrahim reminded members that the executive bill underwent first and second readings on June 26, following which it was referred to the committee for detailed scrutiny.

“Immediately after, the committee promptly conducted a public hearing and gathered input from various stakeholders,” Ibrahim stated.

He further outlined that the committee’s recommendations included consolidating the local government law of 2008 with subsequent amendments from 2014, 2016, 2018, and the proposed 2024 amendment bill. Additionally, he highlighted the necessity to remove sections 70, 71, 72, 73, and 74, which were repealed by the Sokoto State Local Government Audit Law, No. 5 of 2022.

Acknowledging the stakeholders’ contributions, both written and oral, Ibrahim expressed gratitude for their involvement, which greatly contributed to the report’s success.

Presenting the bill for its third reading, Alhaji Bello Idris (APC-Gwadabawa North), House Majority Leader, appealed to fellow lawmakers for their support in ensuring the amendment’s success across the state.

Deputy Speaker Alhaji Kabiru Ibrahim (APC-Kware), presiding over the session, called for a voice vote, leading to unanimous adoption of the bill’s amendment.

In a related development during the session, the assembly passed a bill repealing the Arabic and Islamic Education Commission Law No. 5 of 2022. This decision followed the consideration of a report from the House Committee on Basic and Secondary Education.

Presenting the report, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu (APC-Yabo), Acting Chairman of the Committee, explained that the amendment aims to establish the Arabic and Islamic Education Board. This initiative seeks to reform Qur’anic schools, the Almajiri system, and related educational efforts.

The executive bill received unanimous support from lawmakers as the Deputy Speaker called for a vote, marking its passage.

(Source: News Agency of Nigeria – NAN)