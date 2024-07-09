Menu
Lifestyle News

Simi apologizes after being dragged for rocking swimsuit

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 9, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular singer, Simi tenders sincere apologies after being dragged for wearing swimsuit to a poolside event, despite being a married woman.

The ‘Duduke’ crooner was recently seen at a poolside event wearing a swimsuit that showed off some parts.

Some self righteous netizens berated her for wearing such revealing outfit to the event, drawing to her attention that she is now a married woman.

In response, Simi apologized for not knowing better, appealing to do better next time.

She emphasized that it was an error on her part and she promises not to repeat that sort of outfit.

Simi assured netizens that she will put on a kaftan next time and sit by the poolside our of respect for her husband.(www.naija247news.com).

The China Factor in Modi’s Mission to Moscow
How Europe Can Fix Its Competitiveness Problem
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
