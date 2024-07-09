Senegal Reports 78 Covid-19 Cases Among Returning Hajj Pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

Senegal has confirmed 78 cases of Covid-19 among pilgrims returning from the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, following tests conducted at Dakar’s Blaise Diagne International Airport.

The Senegalese health ministry stated that the results, though concerning, were not unexpected. Prior to their return, pilgrims were advised to wear masks and undergo self-isolation measures.

In response to the detected cases, authorities have heightened surveillance efforts to prevent further spread within the country.

Saudi Arabian officials recently reported over 1,300 deaths during this year’s Hajj pilgrimage, attributing the fatalities to extreme summer temperatures. The crowded nature of events such as the symbolic stoning of the pillars, which lacks social distancing measures, has historically led to deadly stampedes.

In 2024, more than 1.83 million Muslims performed the Hajj pilgrimage, with Senegal alone sending 12,900 pilgrims to Mecca.