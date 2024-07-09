Rwanda Govt Says It Won’t Refund £270million Paid By UK In Asylum Programme Despite Cancellation

Rwanda Refuses Refund as UK Cancels £270 Million Asylum Programme

Dr. Doris Uwicyeza Picard, representing Rwanda’s Ministry of Justice, has affirmed Rwanda’s fulfillment of its obligations under a controversial asylum seeker programme with the UK. Despite the UK government’s recent cancellation of the initiative, Rwanda maintains it will not refund the £270 million already paid. The agreement, aimed at addressing UK asylum issues, saw minimal returns with only four failed asylum seekers voluntarily relocating to Rwanda.

Dr. Uwicyeza Picard clarified Rwanda’s stance to the BBC, stating, “We are under no obligation to provide any refund.” She acknowledged the UK’s decision to terminate the agreement under new leadership but emphasized Rwanda’s commitment to upholding its end of the deal. The Rwandan representative expressed concern over misconceptions surrounding the agreement and defended Rwanda’s efforts to accommodate migrants.

The cancellation, initiated by UK Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer, has sparked debate over financial accountability and the future of UK asylum policy. A subsequent audit of the programme’s costs has been ordered amidst criticism and calls for redirected funds towards domestic border security measures.