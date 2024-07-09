Reps warn NOUN against non-compliance with appropriation act

By Femi Ogunshola

Abuja, July 9, 2024(NAN) The House of Representatives Committee on University Education has warned the National Open University of Nigeria against spending money not appropriated by the National Assembly.

Rep. Abubakar Fulata, the Chairman, House Committee on University Education, said this, on Tuesday in Abuja, when the committee visited NOUN.

Fulata said the lawmakers will not shy away from oversight, which is one of their major responsibilities, with a view to ensuring transparency and accountability in the system.

He said university management, like some government organisations, could generate revenue internally and get grants from donor agencies

He, however, said: “spending the money without regard to appropriation laws is an infraction”.

According to him, budget is an estimate of revenue and expenditure within a specified period of time.

“Budget proposal by Federal Government Universities must be approved by the National Assembly, and doing anything otherwise is illegal and unconstitutional,” the lawmaker said.

Fulata also called for proper utilisation of funds in the university for the sake of sustainable growth and development of the country.

Fulata said that the oversight to NOUN was a routine exercise in line with constitutional provisions rather than witch-hunting.

He added that a report of their observations would be written and action taken on it.

Responding, the Vice Chancellor, NOUN, Prof Olufemi Peters, commended the committee for the visit and promised to provide relevant pieces of information and documents requested by the legislators.

He noted that the visit of the lawmakers has opened eyes of the university authorities to certain areas of their services they need to improve on.