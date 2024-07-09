Reps Urge FG: Suspend Allocations to States Operating Transition Implementation Committees

Abuja, July 9, 2024 (NAN) – The House of Representatives has called on the Federal Government to halt allocations to states administering Transition Implementation Committees (TICs) for their local governments.

In addition, the House directed the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation, and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to establish a dedicated account where funds meant for local governments managed by unelected officials would be deposited.

These funds are to be withheld until states reinstate democratically elected representatives to oversee local governance, as mandated by the constitution.

The resolution came following the adoption of a motion titled “Urgent Need to Address Non-Adherence to Democratic Principles in Local Government Administration and Financial Mismanagement by Unelected Officials,” presented by Rep. Gaza Jonathan (SDP-Nasarawa) and Rep. Ademorin Kuye (APC-Lagos) during Tuesday’s session in Abuja.

In their motion, the lawmakers emphasized the constitutional importance of local governments as the closest governmental tier to the people, integral to the governance structure of both state and federal levels.

They pointed out that the dissolution of democratically elected councils and their replacement with caretaker committees violate Section 7 of the Nigerian Constitution and are contrary to Supreme Court rulings, which uphold democratic norms.

The legislators highlighted that over 21 state governors currently administer local governments through caretaker committees, undermining democracy, accountability, and developmental potentials.

In response, the House mandated its committees on State and Local Government Affairs, alongside Finance, to collaborate with the RMAFC in suspending allocations to local governments governed by unelected officials.

Furthermore, the House urged the Attorney-General of the Federation to initiate legal actions against any state government that terminates the tenures of democratically elected local government officials prematurely