Putin’s Patriotic Exhibition Draws Over 18 Million Visitors, Becomes Permanent Museum

Exhibition Highlights Russia’s Annexed Regions and Military Strength

MOSCOW, July 9 (Reuters) – Featuring a replica of the ‘Tsar Bomba’, the most powerful nuclear bomb ever tested, and exhibits extolling the virtues of four Ukrainian regions Russia claims to have annexed, the “Russia” exhibition in Moscow has drawn over 18 million visitors in eight months. President Vladimir Putin has now decreed it will become a permanent museum.

Initially conceived as a temporary project to foster patriotism and promote Russia’s historical and contemporary achievements, the exhibition has become a symbol of Putin’s rule. On his fifth visit to the exhibition, Putin announced the establishment of a national center to showcase Russia’s achievements, emphasizing the importance of presenting the country’s accomplishments with “talent and beauty.”

This move aligns with Putin’s efforts to unite Russians during a time of conflict by promoting a strong patriotic narrative and suppressing dissent. Critics have faced severe penalties, including being labeled as “foreign agents” or extremists and receiving long jail terms for criticizing the military or spreading “fake news” about the war.

The exhibition opened in the run-up to the March election, which secured Putin a fifth presidential term. It has since served as a venue for political and social events, including discussions on the war and traditional family values, becoming a public forum for promoting the Kremlin’s ideology.

Housed in a Soviet-era park built under Josef Stalin, the exhibition has been used by the Kremlin to foster a sense of national pride amidst the ongoing “special military operation” in Ukraine. Visitors like Margarita expressed immense pride in Russia’s unity and mutual support.

The exhibition, now set to become a permanent museum, will move to a new complex previously used for major commercial exhibitions. It showcases not only military strength but also traditional Russian folk culture, cuisine, economic statistics, and high-tech developments. It has been a popular attraction for school groups and families, with people from across Russia visiting to draw inspiration from the nation’s history.

The exhibition also features stands for Crimea and the four Ukrainian regions Russia claims to have annexed in 2022 – Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia – despite not fully controlling them. These stands emphasize Russia’s commitment to retaining these regions, with displays like Crimea’s map declaring, “Crimea. Here is where the motherland starts.”

Visitors, including Andrei from Donetsk, expressed pride in how Russia’s vast expanse and the “new regions” are represented, highlighting the exhibition’s role in fostering a sense of national unity and pride.

The permanent museum will continue to promote Russia’s achievements and the Kremlin’s narrative, reinforcing the country’s resolve in its ongoing conflict with the West.