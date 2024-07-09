Menu
Search
Subscribe
South South

Pro-Wike lawmakers give Gov. Fubara 7 days to re-present budget

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Port Harcourt, July, 8, 2024(NAN) The Rivers State House of Assembly faction, loyal to former governor, Nyesom Wike, has given Gov. Siminalayi Fubara a seven-day ultimatum to re-present the 2024 budget of the state.
The Speaker of the faction, Martins Amaewhule, gave the ultimatum during a sitting of the members in Port Harcourt on Monday.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fubara had presented the 2024 budget when his current Chief of Staff, Edison Ehie emerged as the speaker.
Fubara had also signed the budget into law after its passage by the then Ehie-led assembly.
Meanwhile, the Amaewhule-led faction only resumed sitting on Monday after several months of legislative inactivity.
A Rivers State High Court had held that Amaewhule and 24 other pro-Wike lawmakers had lost their seats after decamping from the Peoples Democratic party to the All Progressives Congress.
In its judgment last week, the Court of Appeal overturned the lower court’s decision and declared Amaewhule as the authentic speaker of the house.
The appeal court held that the Rivers State High Court had no jurisdiction to hear matters relating to the decampment of lawmakers

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Mbah approves N1.9bn leave allowances for primary school teachers
Next article
Governors partnering NDDC for sustainable dev’t—–Uzodimma
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

PDP congress: We’ll not accept injustice in Katsina – Faction

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news -
Katsina, July 7, 2024 (NAN) - A faction of...

Kano NNPP rejects Yusuf’s suspension, Kwankwaso’s expulsion

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Aminu Garko Kano,July 8,2024 (NAN) The Kano State chapter...

Ondo 2024: Ajayi didn’t accord me, Mimiko any political relevance – Tofowomo

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Aderemi Bamgbose Okitipupa (Ondo State) July 8, 2024 (NAN)...

Akande-Sadipe gives business cash grants to 500 constituents

Akin Yusuf Akin Yusuf -
By Femi Ogunshola Abuja, July 8, 2024(NAN) Rep. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

PDP congress: We’ll not accept injustice in Katsina – Faction

Political parties 0
Katsina, July 7, 2024 (NAN) - A faction of...

Kano NNPP rejects Yusuf’s suspension, Kwankwaso’s expulsion

North West 0
By Aminu Garko Kano,July 8,2024 (NAN) The Kano State chapter...

Ondo 2024: Ajayi didn’t accord me, Mimiko any political relevance – Tofowomo

South West 0
By Aderemi Bamgbose Okitipupa (Ondo State) July 8, 2024 (NAN)...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

PDP congress: We’ll not accept injustice in Katsina – Faction

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?