Democracy Africa

President Ibrahim Traoré Develops $8 Million Tomato Processing Facility in Burkina Faso

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

In a bold move aimed at transforming Burkina Faso’s agricultural landscape, President Ibrahim Traoré is spearheading the establishment of an $8 million tomato processing facility. Despite Burkina Faso’s impressive tomato production of 290,000 tons in 2021, a significant portion is exported to neighboring Ghana, with much of the harvest lost due to perishability.

Burkina Faso’s economy heavily relies on agriculture, which engages 80 to 90% of its population, contributing significantly to its GDP through crops like cereals, cash crops, roots, tubers, fruits, and vegetables. However, challenges such as substantial post-harvest losses persist, with 30% of tomatoes wasted due to inadequate storage and processing facilities.

To address this, Burkina Faso currently imports tomato products, underscoring the need for local processing capabilities. President Traoré’s vision for economic self-sufficiency aligns with the construction of this state-of-the-art tomato processing plant. Once operational, it will convert locally grown tomatoes into paste, puree, and sauces, reducing waste and lessening dependency on imported goods.

The facility not only promises economic benefits but also aims to create 100 direct jobs and over 5,000 indirect employment opportunities, positively impacting local communities. Funded by the Agency for the Promotion of Community Entrepreneurship, this initiative underscores Burkina Faso’s commitment to sustainable agricultural practices and economic development.

President Traoré’s proactive approach extends beyond agriculture, encompassing broader economic reforms and infrastructure projects to bolster national development. Despite challenges like security threats and environmental changes, his administration remains steadfast in its pursuit of transforming Burkina Faso into a self-sufficient and economically robust nation.

By investing in local processing capabilities, President Traoré aims to maximize the value of Burkina Faso’s agricultural produce, enhance food security, and empower local farmers. This strategic initiative not only addresses immediate economic needs but also lays a foundation for long-term prosperity and resilience.

President Ibrahim Traoré’s leadership exemplifies a strategic vision for Burkina Faso’s economic sovereignty, setting a precedent for harnessing national resources to foster sustainable growth and reduce dependency on foreign imports.

Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

