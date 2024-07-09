Home Politics & Govt News Political parties PDP congress: We’ll not accept injustice in Katsina – Faction

PDP congress: We’ll not accept injustice in Katsina – Faction

By
Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news
-

Katsina, July 7, 2024 (NAN) – A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State has declared its stance against any form of injustice in the upcoming State Congress slated for July 27.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Dr. Mustapha Inuwa, former Director-General of Atiku Abubakar’s presidential campaign, expressed this during a stakeholders’ meeting in Katsina on Sunday.

Inuwa, alongside other concerned party stakeholders, pledged to uphold fairness within the party’s framework.

“We cannot stand idly by while a single individual attempts to control the party against the will of thousands of members in the state,” he affirmed.

He assured supporters, stating, “We are committed to resolving all issues fairly and ensuring justice for every party member.”

“We oppose any move towards consensus; every member with a desire to contest should have the opportunity to exercise their rights,” he emphasized.

The former Secretary to the Katsina State Government also alleged that at the national level, the All Progressives Congress (APC) indirectly influences the PDP.

“Yes, because the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Nyelson Wike, now controls the PDP and is a member of the APC,” he claimed.

He urged supporters in Katsina to remain patient, assuring them that all issues would be resolved before the congress.

The faction had accused Sen. Lado Danmarke, the party’s gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 General Elections in the state, of manipulating the forthcoming congress process.

It is recalled that major PDP stakeholders and the state caretaker committee, led by Danmarke, have been at odds over the sale of congress forms.

While one group alleged denial of form purchase, the state caretaker committee countered with accusations against the opposing faction.

During a recent visit to Katsina, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar expressed confidence that the upcoming party congress would address the lingering internal crises in the state.

Abubakar stated, “The congress will soon be convened, allowing people to elect their preferred party leaders.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous articleKano NNPP rejects Yusuf’s suspension, Kwankwaso’s expulsion
Next articleWe didn’t suspend any member – Lagos APC
Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news
Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news
https://naija247news.com/
**Senior Correspondent Profile: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke** Adeniyi Ogunfowoke is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, bringing a wealth of journalistic expertise to the dynamic landscape of news reporting. With an extensive background in the field, Adeniyi has consistently demonstrated a commitment to delivering insightful and compelling stories to Naija247news.com's diverse readership. **Professional Background:** Adeniyi Ogunfowoke has amassed a wealth of experience in journalism, having covered a myriad of beats over the years. His versatile reporting style reflects a deep understanding of socio-economic issues, politics, and global affairs, providing Naija247news.com readers with a comprehensive perspective on current events. **Areas of Expertise:** As a Senior Correspondent, Adeniyi specializes in investigative reporting, offering in-depth analyses that go beyond the surface of news stories. His keen eye for detail and ability to connect the dots in complex narratives make him an invaluable asset to Naija247news.com. **Notable Achievements:** Throughout his career, Adeniyi Ogunfowoke has received recognition for his outstanding contributions to journalism. His bylines have become synonymous with well-researched, informative, and thought-provoking articles that resonate with a broad audience. **Commitment to Excellence:** Adeniyi's commitment to journalistic integrity is evident in his dedication to delivering accurate and timely news. His work reflects the core values of Naija247news.com, emphasizing credibility, transparency, and a commitment to keeping the public well-informed. **Engagement and Impact:** In the digital era, Adeniyi understands the importance of engaging with readers. His articles not only inform but also spark conversations, fostering a sense of community and dialogue among Naija247news.com's audience. **Future Endeavors:** As a Senior Correspondent, Adeniyi Ogunfowoke continues to set high standards for journalistic excellence. His future endeavors include exploring emerging trends in media, staying ahead of the news curve, and contributing to Naija247news.com's ongoing success as a trusted source of information. Follow Adeniyi Ogunfowoke's insightful reporting on Naija247news.com for a nuanced understanding of current affairs, backed by experience, dedication, and a passion for uncovering the untold stories.

RELATED ARTICLES

©
× How can I help you?