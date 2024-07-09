PDP congress: We’ll not accept injustice in Katsina – Faction

Katsina, July 7, 2024 (NAN) – A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State has declared its stance against any form of injustice in the upcoming State Congress slated for July 27.

Dr. Mustapha Inuwa, former Director-General of Atiku Abubakar’s presidential campaign, expressed this during a stakeholders’ meeting in Katsina on Sunday.

Inuwa, alongside other concerned party stakeholders, pledged to uphold fairness within the party’s framework.

“We cannot stand idly by while a single individual attempts to control the party against the will of thousands of members in the state,” he affirmed.

He assured supporters, stating, “We are committed to resolving all issues fairly and ensuring justice for every party member.”

“We oppose any move towards consensus; every member with a desire to contest should have the opportunity to exercise their rights,” he emphasized.

The former Secretary to the Katsina State Government also alleged that at the national level, the All Progressives Congress (APC) indirectly influences the PDP.

“Yes, because the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Nyelson Wike, now controls the PDP and is a member of the APC,” he claimed.

He urged supporters in Katsina to remain patient, assuring them that all issues would be resolved before the congress.

The faction had accused Sen. Lado Danmarke, the party’s gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 General Elections in the state, of manipulating the forthcoming congress process.

It is recalled that major PDP stakeholders and the state caretaker committee, led by Danmarke, have been at odds over the sale of congress forms.

While one group alleged denial of form purchase, the state caretaker committee countered with accusations against the opposing faction.

During a recent visit to Katsina, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar expressed confidence that the upcoming party congress would address the lingering internal crises in the state.

Abubakar stated, “The congress will soon be convened, allowing people to elect their preferred party leaders.”