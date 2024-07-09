Only State Policing Can Solve Nigeria’s Communal Insurgency and Insecurity, Bode George Insists

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, PDP leader George emphasized the urgent need for state police to address the surge in insurgency and insecurity.

George highlighted insights from the constitutional conference committee under former President Jonathan, stressing that state police are not just a future necessity but an immediate imperative.

“In situations of insurgency, the enemy is within,” George remarked. “They blend into communities, making it hard to distinguish friend from foe. Local policing is crucial because community members understand their environment and its nuances.”

He underscored the effectiveness of community-based policing, asserting that local officers are better equipped to handle security challenges within their regions. George passionately called for the implementation of state police, echoing sentiments shared by various political and religious leaders amid escalating insecurity nationwide.

The initiative has garnered support, including from President Bola Tinubu and a majority of state governors, who advocate for constitutional amendments to facilitate its establishment.