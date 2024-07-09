Menu
Search
Subscribe
South West

Only State Policing Can Solve Nigeria’s Communal Insurgency and Insecurity, Bode George Insists

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, PDP leader George emphasized the urgent need for state police to address the surge in insurgency and insecurity.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

George highlighted insights from the constitutional conference committee under former President Jonathan, stressing that state police are not just a future necessity but an immediate imperative.

“In situations of insurgency, the enemy is within,” George remarked. “They blend into communities, making it hard to distinguish friend from foe. Local policing is crucial because community members understand their environment and its nuances.”

He underscored the effectiveness of community-based policing, asserting that local officers are better equipped to handle security challenges within their regions. George passionately called for the implementation of state police, echoing sentiments shared by various political and religious leaders amid escalating insecurity nationwide.

The initiative has garnered support, including from President Bola Tinubu and a majority of state governors, who advocate for constitutional amendments to facilitate its establishment.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigerian Government Suspends Duties, Tariffs, and Taxes on Imported maize, wheat, rice, other staples
Next article
Yahaya Bello Vs EFCC: Case transfer request to be heard in open court – CJ
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

PDP congress: We’ll not accept injustice in Katsina – Faction

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news -
Katsina, July 7, 2024 (NAN) - A faction of...

Kano NNPP rejects Yusuf’s suspension, Kwankwaso’s expulsion

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Aminu Garko Kano,July 8,2024 (NAN) The Kano State chapter...

Ondo 2024: Ajayi didn’t accord me, Mimiko any political relevance – Tofowomo

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Aderemi Bamgbose Okitipupa (Ondo State) July 8, 2024 (NAN)...

Akande-Sadipe gives business cash grants to 500 constituents

Akin Yusuf Akin Yusuf -
By Femi Ogunshola Abuja, July 8, 2024(NAN) Rep. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

PDP congress: We’ll not accept injustice in Katsina – Faction

Political parties 0
Katsina, July 7, 2024 (NAN) - A faction of...

Kano NNPP rejects Yusuf’s suspension, Kwankwaso’s expulsion

North West 0
By Aminu Garko Kano,July 8,2024 (NAN) The Kano State chapter...

Ondo 2024: Ajayi didn’t accord me, Mimiko any political relevance – Tofowomo

South West 0
By Aderemi Bamgbose Okitipupa (Ondo State) July 8, 2024 (NAN)...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

PDP congress: We’ll not accept injustice in Katsina – Faction

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?